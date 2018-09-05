Desk chair, BizWest present Power Breakfast with Molly Bloom

LOVELAND — desk chair workspace and BizWest are collaborating to host Loveland native Molly Bloom for a motivational breakfast event on Sept. 19. Starting at 7:30 a.m., attendees will enjoy breakfast catered by Five Tables Café while listening to Bloom speak on Co-Working and Collaboration. Proceeds from the event will benefit Project Self-Sufficiency.

Bloom is an inspirational speaker, entrepreneur and bestselling author. She is best-known for her memoir, “Molly’s Game,” which was adapted into an award-winning film of the same name by Aaron Sorkin. Bloom’s memoir chronicles her journey from college student to Los Angeles waitress to building and operating the largest and most notorious private poker game in the world.

“The intentions behind the Power Breakfast are to empower professionals to bet on their selves and truly make an impact in their communities. Project Self-Sufficiency’s mission aligns with the Power Breakfast which is one of the many reasons we have chosen to donate to this organization,” said Doug Erion, president and owner of desk chair workspace. “Not only does this nonprofit bring the promise of education and career development, but also gives single parents the power and confidence to succeed.”

Project Self-Sufficiency is a local nonprofit that assists low-income, single parents in efforts to achieve economic independence and become free from community and government assistance while building and maintaining strong, healthy families. For more information, visit http://bringthepower.org/.

“Desk chair workspace is a proud supporter of this nonprofit and looks forward to continuing our support for years to come,” Erion said.

Sponsors for the event include Five Tables Café, Davidson Gebhardt and Subaru Loveland, FirstBank, Kenny Lee Architecture Group, Evergreen Industrial, Flood and Peterson, the city of Loveland, 4 Corners Exteriors, and Stef Erion and Sharon Cook with C3 Real Estate.

For registration and event details, visit https://bizwest.com/events/powerbreakfast-mollybloom/.