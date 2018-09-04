Work begins today on North I-25 express lane project

LOVELAND — When it comes to highway expansion, there’s no gain without the pain. And the pain begins today for motorists in Northern Colorado looking to traverse Interstate 25 between Johnstown and Fort Collins.

Highway workers began the I-25 North Express Lanes project today with the permanent closure of the east frontage road between the Budweiser Event Center to Westgate Drive just south of Colorado Highway 392 at Windsor.

On Sunday, Sept. 9, construction activities will begin with northbound traffic being shifted to begin temporary roadway widening along northbound I-25 between Crossroads Boulevard and just north of Colorado Highway 392. This work will require lane and shoulder closures along I-25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Colorado Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect some minor delays.

Construction in this area will be done in three general phases, beginning with northbound traffic being shifted west to construct two northbound outside lanes and the shoulder. Then, northbound traffic will be shifted east so the express lanes can be constructed in the center median. Finally, southbound traffic will be shifted east to build southbound outside lanes and shoulder. While most of the work will be performed outside the roadway, there will be a need for some nighttime lane closures, according to information from CDOT. Work in this area is expected to extend through 2019.

When complete, that stretch of roadway will have an express lane in each direction. Utilities will be relocated, and a retaining wall under Colorado Highway 392 will be built.

Later phases of the North I-25 project will extend express lanes north and south of this first phase, replace four bridges and widen four other bridges. Pedestrian and bike underpasses will be built at Kendall Parkway at Centerra.

The project website can be found here.