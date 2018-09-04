New president for AmideBio

BOULDER — Biopharmaceutical company AmideBio LLC has a new president.

Pawel Fludzinksi will serve as president in addition to his role as CEO. Misha Plam, the previous president, is retiring from the role but will remain with the company as chairman of the board of directors.

“I am delighted to hand over the full leadership of AmideBio to Dr. Fludzinski,” Plam said in a prepared statement. “Since assuming the CEO role earlier this year, it is clear that he brings all the skills and capabilities needed to lead AmideBio in its development of novel drugs targeting metabolic disease. I look forward to supporting Dr. Fludzinski in my role as Chairman of the Board.”

Plam co-founded the company in 2009 with Michael Stowell. The company focuses on biotechnology targeting metabolic diseases.