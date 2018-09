LOVELAND — The Loveland City Council tonight will discuss possible incentives for an expansion of Tharp Cabinet Co.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports that the City Council is considering a $250,000 incentive, to be paid in two $125,000 installments, to assist with Tharp’s move to a larger building at 380 W. 37th St.

Tharp designs and manufactures custom cabinetry and employs 135 people in Loveland, with plans to add about 17 people annually through the expansion.