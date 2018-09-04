Greeley to officially open City Center South tonight

GREELEY — The city of Greeley will give tours, dedicate art and celebrate the opening of the new City Center South city hall tonight.

Tours of the new facility at 1001 11th Ave., which is the corner of 11th Street and 11th Avenue in Greeley, will start at 4 p.m. A ribbon cutting and dedication will occur at 5:30 p.m., and the city council will meet for the first time in its new chambers at 6:30 p.m.

City Center South, in addition to the city council chambers, houses the municipal court, information technology, water and sewer offices, GTV8, and central records. Most of those services have been operating out of temporary facilities over the past 18 months. As part of the dedication, a new public art installation will also be on display.

City Center broke ground on March 31, 2017, and was completed on July 3, 2018. The facility project was undertaken to help consolidate city functions in a more compact campus area to improve customer service, efficiency and deliver city services in a more cost effective manner, according to information from the city. The project was also awarded a $2 million grant from the Colorado Energy Impact Fund to assist with the construction.