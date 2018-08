DENVER — A vacant lot in a redeveloped residential part of LoHi sold for $2.18 million.

J Cure Land LLC purchased 2605 and 2615 18th St. in Denver, reports BusinessDen.

Ledge LLC, the seller, purchased the land in March 2017 for $1.3 million. The site includes a 2,876-square-foot, two-story structure that dates back to 1900. No redevelopment plans have been filed yet.