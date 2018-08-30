Columbine Medical Equipment Lymphedema and Mastectomy Program

Columbine Medical Equipment has been providing Lymphedema, Mastectomy and Compression fitting to the community since 2007. The program offers an Occupational Therapist who is; a Certified Lymphedema Fitter specializing in custom garments, a Certified Mastectomy Fitter who specializes in breast lymphedema, and a Certified Compression Fitter. The program is currently partnering with over 20 community agencies.

Recently Columbine Medical Equipment (CME) has added an additional fitting room to assist with the growing demand and to ensure timely and convenient scheduled appointments. CME provides personalized consultations and fittings to determine individual needs for mastectomy clients and those requiring compression

and/or lymphedema care. Ongoing support and problem solving is provided as needs change.

We have found that there is a growing need for these services in the community as our community partners range from southern Wyoming to Northern Colorado. With the limited amount of certified fitters in Northern Colorado, Columbine Medical Equipment is at the ready to assist those clients as the need for this service increases.

We stock many styles of mastectomy bras and prostheses. We have a good selection of swimwear as well. We work with a wide variety of vendors for both mastectomy products and compression garments. CME is in-network with most major insurance companies and has the ability to assist the client with submitting claims to insurance.

Along with the Lymphedema and Mastectomy Program, Columbine Medical Equipment provides an expansive variety of home medical supplies such as; bathroom safety, urological supplies, mobility equipment and CPAP supplies. Our retail locations are in Fort Collins and in Windsor. In addition to the supplies stocked in the stores, we have contracts with many vendors to ensure customers obtain the supplies they need for safe and healthy living.

Columbine Medical Equipment is your one stop shop!