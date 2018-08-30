Amazon to move into new Pearl Street offices this fall

BOULDER — Amazon is slated to move into its new three-story office building at 1900 15th St. this fall.

The company will move dozens of advertising-focused engineers into the building near the Pearl Street Mall, reports the Denver Post.

The office, which is still having the finishing touches put in place, will have Amazon’s modern touch. The basement includes bike storage and service space and the office has chairs and couches where employees can decompress. The atrium includes different colored climbing rope and the lobby will include a box with tutorials on common knots.

Amazon has created more than 1,500 warehouse and office jobs in its Denver-Boulder-Broomfield tech hub over the past two years, including around 250 high-paid engineers.

A grand opening date has not yet been nailed down.