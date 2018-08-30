7 Reasons to Outsource Your IT Function

The IT Outsourcing Statistics 2017/2018 study from Computer Economics found that organizations are committing to outsourcing IT at the highest rate since the Great Recession. So why the move to outsource IT, and what are the benefits driving this trend?

1. Reduce Costs

Cutting and controlling costs is one of the most common reasons businesses choose to outsource. Utilizing an outside technology partner can help you cut capital costs. More importantly, outsourcing will often reduce labor costs since you don’t employ, hire or train the IT employees.

2. Reduce Risk

Markets, technology, compliance and regulatory requirements change rapidly, and there’s high risk involved in managing this internally. A trusted IT services partner can assume and manage much of the risk associated with today’s technology environment. An outsourced expert will have the knowledge to make informed decisions, provide your business with proper technologies, and ensure risk is reduced.

3. Scalability

Instead of wasting time and money on experimenting, you can leverage an efficient service. Outsourcing might make sense when you’re considering expansion, and IT operations cannot keep up with the pace of growth.

4. Access to the Latest Technology

Software and hardware rapidly become obsolete. Outsourcing gives you the benefit of leveraging the technology and tools of the IT service provider that you would otherwise spend thousands of dollars to acquire.

5. Access to Talent

The value received in exchange for dollars invested in IT is often higher when you outsource to an IT services firm. Instead of the knowledge of individual employees, you benefit from the collective experience of a team of professionals. Leading IT service providers require their staff to have proper industry training and certifications.

6. Efficiency and Focus

Businesses should consider outsourcing what is not a core competency of the company. Organizations can enhance their IT service by outsourcing to an IT services firm. This allows them to put more focus on their business and keep their best people working on high impact initiatives.

7. Increased Employee Morale

Handled properly, outsourcing IT can increase employee morale. Offloading IT work lets employees focus on the jobs they were hired to do, while more reliable systems enable them to get more done.

Connecting Point specializes in assessing the potential benefits of outsourcing the IT function. Please contact us at 970-356-7224 to discuss the benefits for your company.