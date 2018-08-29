Old Chicago in Old Town Fort Collins shutters its doors

FORT COLLINS — An Old Town staple, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, announced it permanently closed its doors on Aug. 26.

The Fort Collins restaurant announced in May that it was leaving Old Town after more than 30 years in the location. Earlier this year, the CEO of Old Chicago’s parent company, CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries Group Inc. stepped down.

The restaurant chain closed its flagship location in Boulder in December 2016.

Fortunately for Fort Collins fans, there is still an Old Chicago location to visit at 4709 S. Timberline Road.

Earlier this week, another Old Town mainstay, Al’s Newsstand, announced that it was closing.