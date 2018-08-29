Boulder-based Midrange Performance Group acquired

BOULDER — Midrange Performance Group, a Boulder-based company that helps organizations optimize their IT performance, was acquired by Minneapolis-based HelpSystems.

HelpSystems, also an IT solutions company, said its acquisition of MPG would expand its capacity planning and monitoring portfolio. MPG has about 1,000 customers who rely on it to identify performance concerns and report on critical systems.

“Businesses of all types are demanding a more efficient, dynamic, and proactive management of IT resources, and that’s MPG’s sweet spot,” Chris Heim, CEO of HelpSystems, said in a prepared statement. “By folding these solutions into our growing portfolio for capacity planning and monitoring, together we can deliver on the vision of helping IT professionals support their businesses today and tomorrow.”