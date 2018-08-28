Bhakti Inc. raises more than $2 million in equity offering

BOULDER — Bhakti Inc., the company behind the popular Bhakti Chai drinks, has raised $2.1 million in capital.

The Boulder-based company raised the funds in an equity offering, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 15. The date of first sale was Aug. 3.

CEO Sarah Bird told BizWest that the capital will be used to help promote and distribute its new products: a line of 12-ounce chai drinks made with cashew milk and its chai in concentrate form. The company also makes its classic 16-ounce drinks and chai tea for brewing.