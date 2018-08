DENVER — Two buildings along the 16th Street Mall have sold for $32.5 million.

FBA Multifamily, a San Francisco-based entity acting as FPACP3 Denver Lofts LLC, purchased 1543 Stout St./ 800 16th St. and 1531 Stout St., reports BusinessDen.

The three-story building that is 1543 Stout St./ 800 16th St. is a corner building with Ross Dress for Less on the ground floor. The 1531 Stout St. building is six stories with apartments on the upper floors.