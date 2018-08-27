Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction

Altar'd State, a Tennessee-based retailer, is opening its first Boulder location.

Retailer Altarâ€™d State to open first Boulder location

By Jensen Werley — 

BOULDER â€”Â Altarâ€™d State, a womenâ€™s fashion brand, is opening its first Boulder location at the 29th Street Mall.

The new store has planning documents filed with the city of Boulder for 1650 28th Street. A representative for the retailer confirmed it was opening its first Boulder store.

Altarâ€™d State has more than 100 boutiques throughout the U.S., including Denver and Lone Tree.

The Maryville, Tenn.-based retailer started as a Christian retail shop in Knoxville in 2009 but has expanded into a full-fledged boutique focused on fashion and giving back to nonprofit organizations.

More information about the brand, including its online store, can be found at its website.

 


 



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>