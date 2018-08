BOULDER — mBio Diagnostics Inc., a Boulder-based biotech company, has raised $5.2 million in an equity offering.

The company has a total offering amount of $6.4 million, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 21. A representative for the company did not return a request for more information.

MBio makes a portable system that can detect green algae using disposable cartridges in about 20 minutes, according to the company’s website.