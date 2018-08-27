Anytime Fitness leases space in downtown Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Anytime Fitness will lease 4,974 square feet of space in downtown Fort Collins.

Waypoint Real Real Estate brokered the long-term lease of Suite 110 at 302 S. College Ave., according to Greg Roeder and Caroline Veldman, brokers with Waypoint who handled the deal.

Anytime Fitness is expected to take occupancy in the first or second quarter of 2019, they said. Philip and Rachel McCarthy will be operators of the new franchise in Fort Collins. Anytime Fitness is a gym franchise that is open 24 hours a day, and seven days a week. It has more than 3,000 locations worldwide.