New restaurant to open in east Loveland this month

LOVELAND — A new restaurant that describes itself as a “modern neighborhood diner” will open in Loveland in late August.

Lola Diner will locate at 6020 Stallion Drive near Crossroads Boulevard in east Loveland. It is the second location for Lola Diner, the first being in Houston, Texas. The restaurant will serve comfort food for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Michael Santos, chief operating officer for Rock N Concepts LLC, the parent company, told BizWest that Loveland was selected for its second Lola location because of its growth over a period of years. “We look for emerging markets — cities with a steady growth, with household growth and retail growth,” he said. In Loveland’s case, other communities are growing toward the community, which also made the Stallion Drive location appealing.

Rock N Concepts is working with Martin Lind, the developer of the Brands, and will bring another restaurant concept to Loveland in 2020. Santos said a Lava Cantina, which is a larger venue with live music, will be established in the Brands on the west side of Interstate 25.

Lola has begun hiring and expects to employ about 50 full- and part-time workers. Interested people can email Michael Bieber, local manager, at mbieber@eatlola.com. Interviews will be conducted during Lola Diner’s operating hours, 6 a.m.–9 p.m.

Lola Diner and Lava Cantina are two of five restaurant concepts operated by Rock N Concepts, a Dallas company.