Connecting Point ranked among world MSPs

GREELEY — Connecting Point in Greeley ranks No. 215 among the world’s 501 most strategic and innovative managed service providers (MSPs), according to Channel Futures 11th annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings.

The MSP 501 is the first, largest and most comprehensive ranking of managed service providers worldwide.

“We are gratified to be recognized as one of the nation’s leading managed service providers,” said Ted Warner, president of Connecting Point. “Our overall goal is to help our clients realize their business initiatives by helping them maximize their technology investments while saving them money on their overall technology budgets.”

Connecting Point is a professional network management firm that specializes in managed and cloud services, security, network integration and product sales. The company has been in business since 1985, primarily serving Northern Colorado, the Front Range of Colorado and Southern Wyoming.

The complete 2018 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.