A2 Milk Co. signs deal with Walmart

BOULDER — The a2 Milk Co., an Australian and Boulder-based manufacturer of easily-digestible milk, has signed a distribution deal with Walmart.

Through the deal, a2 Milk will be available in Walmart stores in New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The products first became available in those states on July 27.

A2 Milk is now available in more than 6,000 retail outlets, including Whole Foods, Safeway, Sprouts, King Soopers and Target, among other stores.

The company’s milk comes from cows that only contain the A2 protein, a more easily digestible counterpart to what most cows and what most milk contains: the A1 protein.

“Achieving distribution with such a powerful and respected retailer like Walmart further validates the a2 Milk brand proposition in the U.S. and marks a critical point in our company’s drive to bring consumers back to dairy by providing our products to the roughly 75 million Americans who report dairy intolerance,” said Blake Waltrip, the company’s Boulder-based U.S. CEO, in a prepared statement.