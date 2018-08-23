Fort Collins utilities ramps billing system for broadband

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins will deploy a new utility billing solution capable of handling existing utilities and the new Fort Collins Connexion broadband services.

The city has signed an agreement with Open International, based in San Francisco, to implement its Open Smartflex solution to handle utility billing and customer care for the city’s 170,000 residents.

The system combines a customer information system and operations support system into a single platform.

“We are happy to announce that the city of Fort Collins will be working with Open to deploy its Smartflex solution,” said Lisa Rosintoski, deputy director of utilities. “With Smartflex, Fort Collins Utilities will continue to provide an outstanding customer experience and deliver the benefits of high-speed Internet to our community.”

Kevin R. Gertig, utilities executive director, and Colman Keane, broadband executive director, said the procurement process that selected Open was thorough and supported a solution that will help the city transition the utility billing system and add functionality for broadband services.

Open International has worked with utility customers for 30 years in 18 countries.