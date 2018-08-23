City of Boulder rejoins Startup in Residence program

BOULDER — The city of Boulder is joining the national Startup in Residence program this year, after a successful experience in 2017.

Startup in Residence is a 16-week program that connects startups and government to work together. The program started as a pilot in 2014 in San Francisco, but has since expanded to cities like Houston and Washington D.C.

“We are very excited to be a part of the 2019 cohort,” Julia Richman, chief innovation and technology officer for the city of Boulder, said in a prepared statement. “We learned a lot participating in 2017, helping us make this years’ experience even better. The Startup in Residence program is a great way for us to move toward real solutions addressing our city’s key needs and challenges, while at the same time honing our ability to engage and partner with the incredible innovators in the startup community here in Boulder and nationally.”

Since the program started, 44 startups from around the world have joined government departments, sharing technological solutions addressing civic challenges.

Any startups interested in joining Boulder’s Startup in Residence can register online. The companies will be notified when the city challenges are made public and the application process opens, which is expected to be Sept. 25.