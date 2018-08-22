Owner completes $8.5M renovation of Westin Westminster

WESTMINSTER — The owners of The Westin Westminster have completed an $8.5 million renovation of the 370-room hotel at 10600 Westminster Blvd., in Westminster.

The Westin Westminster’s new décor has a “mountain modern” theme, and the design highlights tones of umber, russet, amber, blue gray and teal.

The renovation included updating the lobby’s massive fireplace with a sleek concrete finish and hand-hewn rustic mantle.

The Westin Westminster also revamped its more than 60,000 square feet of event space with new furniture, carpet, wall coverings and art work. The hotel features 26 flexible indoor spaces along with six outdoor venues, including the Waterfall Gardens that can be used for receptions and wedding ceremonies.

The Kachina Southwestern Grill features new tile, art, furniture and dining room finishes, along with updated outdoor patio space with fire pits.

The Westin Westminster is owned by an affiliate of Wheelock Street Capital, a private real estate investment firm that has dual headquarters in Greenwich, Conn., and Boston. The hotel is managed by HEI Hotels and Resorts, which owns or manages more than 60 full service, upper-upscale and luxury hotels and resorts throughout the United States.