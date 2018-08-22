TFG new landlord for Array BioPharma Inc.’s HQ in Boulder

BOULDER — A real estate investment and management firm in Boston has paid $52.3 million for four buildings that make up Array BioPharma Inc.’s corporate headquarters and laboratories in Boulder.

According to public records, Tritower Financial Group in Boston used the entity TFG 3200 Walnut St. Property LLC to buy the property at 3200 Walnut St. from BioMed Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: BMR), a real estate investment firm based in San Diego with offices in Boston, San Francisco, Seattle and the United Kingdom.

The four buildings, built in 1972 and renovated in 2004, have about 150,000 square feet of space.

Array BioPharma spokeswoman Andrea Flynn said the sale of the buildings has no impact on Array’s business or its 200 employees in Boulder.

In 2015, Array extended its lease of the buildings, of which it occupies 126,535 square feet, through March 2025, according to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In 2015, Tritower Financial Group paid $38 million for a three-building office park at Coal Creek Circle in Louisville, where the primary tenant is Medtronic Navigation.