PetroDE raises $150,000 in capital

BROOMFIELD — Vesmir Inc., which does business as Petro DE, is raising up to $750,000 in a convertible note offering.

The Broomfield-based company initially closed on $150,000 from previous investors, Michael Petruzzi, vice president of operations, told BizWest.

Vesmir’s product, Petro DE, is a platform for oilfield intelligence for businesses. The company makes business intelligence technology applicable to many industries, including oil and gas, its primary business in Colorado.

Petruzzi said the company did a similar fund raise last summer, raising $500,000 through convertible notes.