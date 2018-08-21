Club Pilates franchise opening Thursday in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Jordan Durand of Fort Collins is opening a Club Pilates franchise Thursday, Aug. 23, in Old Town Fort Collins.

The studio will be at 244 N. College Ave. Durand is planning a grand opening celebration in late September. Durand also has plans to open a second studio in Fort Collins at Front Range Village in the future.

The Pilates studio offers members full-body workouts intended to improve posture, balance, flexibility and strength. The studio will offer 20 percent off memberships and free introductory classes for its opening weekend, Aug. 23-26.

“As a Colorado native and Fort Collins local, I recognize the need for more health and fitness opportunities in the area,” Durand said.