Lafayette-based Urban-gro grows revenue year-over-year

LAFAYETTE — Urban-gro Inc., a cannabis growth solutions company, posted a loss of two cents per share for the quarter that ended on June 30. The company posted the same loss per share for the same quarter the year prior.

Urban-gro, based in Lafayette, had a net loss of $499,049. Its loss grew slightly for the same period the year prior, when its loss was $447,375. The company added on shares during the year. For the period ended June 30, 2017, the company had 22,826,154 shares. By the same period in 2018 the company had 24,672,505 shares.

The company grew its revenue significantly: from $3.4 million in 2017 to $5.9 million in 2018. Gross profit grew from $838,515 to $1.9 million.