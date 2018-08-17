Unemployment rates in region remain under 3 percent

DENVER — The unemployment rates in Boulder and Broomfield counties held steady at 2.7 percent in July compared with June, while the rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point to 2.5 in Larimer County and increased one-tenth of a percentage point to 2.8 in Weld County, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s monthly jobs report released Friday.

In Boulder County, there were 186,251 people holding jobs with 5,200 looking for work in July, according to the report.

Larimer County had 199,647 people working with 5,148 people seeking jobs.

The report showed that Weld County had 160,055 employed and 4,625 seeking jobs.

In Broomfield County, 38,442 people had jobs and 1,082 were looking.

Statewide, the unemployment rate increased one-tenth of a percentagepoint to 2.8 percent. The number of Coloradans participating in the labor force increased 85,100, total employment increased 84,400 and the number of unemployed increased 700.

The largest over the month private-sector job gains were in professional and business services, education and health services, and trade, transportation and utilities. The largest over the month declines were in other services and construction.

The national unemployment rate declined from 4.3 percent in July 2017 to 3.9 percent in July 2018.