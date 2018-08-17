Employers Summit to take place Aug. 28 in Loveland

LOVELAND — The Employer’s Council is hosting its annual Employers Summit Aug. 28 in Loveland.

The event will feature multiple concurrent sessions about improving effectiveness of HR and management in an organization, while also helping leadership take advantage of opportunities and navigate the complexities of a workplace.

The morning keynote is 2030: The Workplace Revolution, by Josh Davies, CEO of the Center for Work Ethic Development. Davies will discuss the wave in workplace technology that comes every 30 years and what 2030 — when workplaces will feature artificial intelligence and automation — requires to be prepared for today.

The afternoon keynote is Violence at Work: Recognizing and Responding to Risk, by John Nicoletti of Nicoletti-Flatter Associates. Nicoletti, a police and public-safety psychologist, will discuss how to prevent an attack in the workplace and what steps an organization should take if an individual is deemed a potential threat to workplace safety.

The full schedule of events can be viewed online. It will begin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 28 at the Embassy Suites in Loveland, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway.