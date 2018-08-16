Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction

Longmont hires Chacon as redevelopment manager

By Doug Storum — 
Tony Chacon

LONGMONT — The city of Longmont on Thursday said it has hired Tony Chacon as its new redevelopment and revitalization manager, replacing David Starnes, who has taken a job in the private sector.

Chacon has more than 20 years of experience as the urban renewal supervisor for the city of Aurora and as redevelopment/revitalization coordinator for the city of Westminster.

Chacon has a master’s degree in planning and urban development from the University of Colorado-Denver, a bachelor’s degree in science in sociology with certifications in urban studies from Colorado State University. He is accredited by the American Institute of Certified Planners.

Starnes recently accepted a job with Foundry Builders, a Louisville-based real estate development company that focuses on urban infill development.

 


 



