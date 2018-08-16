Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

JBS reports loss for second quarter of 2018

GREELEY — Brazilian meat processing company JBS S.A. has reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2018 although U.S. beef operations generated $5.6 billion in revenue, up from the same quarter a year ago.

The Greeley Tribune reported that the company blames much of the second quarter loss on a Brazilian trucker strike, which the company expects will not have a significant impact in future quarters.

JBS still hopes move toward an initial public offering after it addresses regulatory and debt issues, the Tribune reported.


 



