FirstBank reports $131.3M profit for its second quarter

LAKEWOOD — FirstBank, Colorado’s second-largest bank with branches throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, earlier this week reported a profit of $131.3 million for its second quarter that ended June 30.

The Lakewood-based bank reported year-over-year increases in income, assets, net loan balances and total deposits.

Net income grew by 26.9 percent to $131.3 million. Net loan balances increased by 5.6 percent to $10.4 billion. Deposits grew by 5.3 percent to $16.4 billion, and total assets increased by 5.5 percent to $18.3 billion.

FirstBank operates more than 115 locations in Colorado, Arizona and California. It has branches in Boulder, Brighton, Broomfield, Erie, Firestone, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont, Louisville, Loveland and Windsor.

The company also announced that it will continue to be the corporate sponsor for Colorado Gives Day, a 24-hour online giving movement scheduled for Dec. 4. Colorado Gives Day raised more than $36.5 million last year.

FirstBank reported high adoption rates and increasing usage with Zelle, a person-to-person digital-payment network that allows customers to use their mobile device to send and receive money. Zelle transactions among FirstBank customers has topped $414 million since its launch.