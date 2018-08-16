BBB, Guaranty Bank host small business seminar

LOVELAND — The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation and Guaranty Bank and Trust will host a free seminar for small businesses Sept. 17 at the Embassy Suites Loveland Hotel and Conference Center.

The event will be 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Attendees will hear from four experts about issues facing small businesses:

Lawrence Knight, vice president of Guaranty Bank and Trust, will give tips on how to protect your business from fraud.

Connie Hanrahan, owner and chief imagination officer of Mantooth Marketing, will teach why it is important to tell your business’s story before someone else tells it for you.

Adam Crowe, business services manager for the Larimer County Workforce Center, will provide information on recruiting in today’s competitive job market.

Shelley Polansky, vice president of marketing and communications for BBB, will reveal insights from BBB’s research into the 5 Gestures of Trust.

Following the individual presentations, all four presenters will participate in a panel question and answer session.

The event is free for small business owners, managers, and employees, but prior registration is required. To register or learn more about the event, see this link.