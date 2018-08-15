Surna posts $1.4M loss for Q2 despite increased bookings

BOULDER — Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SNRA), a Boulder-based manufacturer of equipment for cannabis and traditional indoor agricultural growing operations, reported a loss of $1.4 million for its second quarter that ended June 30.

For the quarter, Surna posted revenue of $2 million, a 15 percent increase compared with the same quarter a year ago.

In the quarterly report, Surna said bookings have been trending favorably, and its backlog grew during 2018, but that revenue continues to be impacted by long project life-cycles caused by delays faced by customers in the construction of new cultivation facilities.

Quarterly operating expenses increased by 21 percent to $1,941,000 compared with $1,610,000 for the three months a year ago. The increase was attributed to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses of $356,000, and an increase in advertising and marketing expenses of $14,000, offset by a decrease in product development expense of $39,000.

Surna said there are eight factors slowing its realization of revenue. They are: