Largest layoff this year to occur in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs company will close its call center and lay off 410 workers, the largest number of layoffs from one company so far this year.

Colorado companies are required to report layoffs under the Worker Readjustment and Retraining Notification Act. Conduent Inc. reported that it would lay off 410 employees as it closes its call center at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road in the Springs.

Next highest was Chipotle Mexican Grill, which laid off 399 workers when it closed its Denver headquarters earlier this year.

The Gazette reported that the company, headquartered in New Jersey, gave notices Friday that the layoffs would occur. The layoffs follow another large downsizing in 2016 when 350 employees were furloughed.