FRCC to celebrate 50th birthday in Longmont

LONGMONT — Front Range Community College will celebrate its 50th birthday with a scholarship fundraiser at its Boulder County campus in Longmont.

The event will be Saturday, Aug. 25, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Longmont campus is at 2121 Miller Drive.

The event will feature beer tasting from 10 local breweries, food from barbecue food trucks, music and activities for kids.

Tickets are available here. Tickets are $15 per person for adults and $10 per person for students, alumni and college retirees. Participants under age 21 and designated drivers will be admitted free.

Proceeds will go to scholarships for students at FRCC’s Boulder County Campus.

Front Range Community College got its start in 1968 as the first campus of the Community College of Denver. It later was called the North Campus of CCD.

FRCC is now the largest community college in Colorado with three campuses, online courses, 28,000 students and more than 160 degrees and certificates.