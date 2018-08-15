Boulder companies merge to form design, manufacturing firm

BOULDER — Two Boulder-based companies are merging to form one new company.

Boulder iQ will be an expert contract consulting firm offering product development design as well as medical-device quality and regulatory services. The company is being formed from the merger of Boulder BioMed and Samson Design Associates Inc.

Boulder iQ combines the medical-device design and manufacturing of Boulder BioMed with the industrial design and device engineering expertise of Samson Design. The firm will work on medical and nonmedical product development.

“Boulder iQ is bringing innovative design and quality management-system services to the high-tech product design and medical-device regulation communities,” said Jim Kasic, president and CEO of Boulder iQ, in a prepared statement. Kasic led Boulder BioMed. “These areas of expertise speak directly to the iQ in our company name: ‘Innovation to Quality.’”

Jeff Samson, who led Samson Design, will serve as chief products officer for Boulder iQ.

“I have been fortunate to have been able to work with Jeff on several projects in the past,” said Kasic, in a prepared statement. “It is a real blessing to be able to now work with and learn from him on a regular basis.”