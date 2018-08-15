Boulder-based PopSockets ranks No. 2 on Inc. 5000 list

More than 30 Front Range companies have landed on this year’s Inc. 5000 list, including one area company that is the second fastest-growing private company in the nation. The Inc. list ranks companies based upon rates of growth.
PopSockets, the Boulder-based maker behind collapsible cell phone grips, landed the No. 2 spot, just behind Wisconsin-based SwanLeap.
PopSockets had annual revenue last year of $168.8 million and a three-year growth of 71,424 percent. The company was founded in Boulder in 2010 and now has 118 employees. In addition to being the No.2 fastest-growing company in the U.S., PopSockets also nabbed the No. 1 spot for Top Consumer Products & Services companies as well as being the top Boulder and Colorado company on the list.
Several other companies from Boulder, Broomfield, Fort Collins, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville and Loveland made the list, as well as companies from across the state. Another Colorado company, VelocityGlobal, was the No. 4 fastest-growing company in the U.S. The Denver-based company had 2017 revenue of $49.2 million and three-year growth of 39,817 percent.
The full list of Front Range companies and their rankings are:
Boulder
No. 2 – Popsockets
No. 182 – Amplio Digital
No. 573- TextUs
No. 890 – Simple Energy
No. 1,087 – Wana Brands
No. 1,121 – Delve
No. 1,172 – Green Stone
No. 2,901 – Front and Center Marketing
No. 3,230 – TaxGuard
No. 3,635 – Rezora
No. 3,785 – MD Scripts
No. 3,908 – Gorilla Logic
No. 4,292 – Parallel Path
No. 4,303 – Creative Alignments
No. 4,825 – SnapEngage
No. 4,625 – MinuteKey
Broomfield
No. 818 – Xero Shoes
No. 1,362 – Conga
No. 2,711 – Datavail
No. 3,352 – Sustainable Supply
No. 3,505 – Blue Sky Remodeling
No. 4,334 – Altvia Solutions
Fort Collins
No. 1,573 – Madwire
No. 3,728 – Fort Collins Heating and Air Conditioning
No. 3,876 – Cheba Hut Toasted Subs
Lafayette
No. 1,840 – Pediatric Therapy
No. 3,178 – Developintelligence
No. 4,993 – TouchSource
Longmont
No. 483 – CanSource
No. 3,327 – Stickergiant.com
No. 4,811 – Alliant National Title Insurance Co.
Louisville
No. 4,051 – Office Evolution
Loveland
No. 288 – Bridgewater Homes
No. 909 – eduPresent
No. 1,717 – CorKat Data Solutions
No. 2,547 – Brinkman
