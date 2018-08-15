Boulder-based PopSockets ranks No. 2 on Inc. 5000 list

More than 30 Front Range companies have landed on this year’s Inc. 5000 list, including one area company that is the second fastest-growing private company in the nation. The Inc. list ranks companies based upon rates of growth.

PopSockets, the Boulder-based maker behind collapsible cell phone grips, landed the No. 2 spot, just behind Wisconsin-based SwanLeap.

PopSockets had annual revenue last year of $168.8 million and a three-year growth of 71,424 percent. The company was founded in Boulder in 2010 and now has 118 employees. In addition to being the No.2 fastest-growing company in the U.S., PopSockets also nabbed the No. 1 spot for Top Consumer Products & Services companies as well as being the top Boulder and Colorado company on the list.

Several other companies from Boulder, Broomfield, Fort Collins, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville and Loveland made the list, as well as companies from across the state. Another Colorado company, VelocityGlobal, was the No. 4 fastest-growing company in the U.S. The Denver-based company had 2017 revenue of $49.2 million and three-year growth of 39,817 percent.

The full list of Front Range companies and their rankings are:

Boulder

No. 2 – Popsockets

No. 182 – Amplio Digital

No. 573- TextUs

No. 890 – Simple Energy

No. 1,087 – Wana Brands

No. 1,121 – Delve

No. 1,172 – Green Stone

No. 2,901 – Front and Center Marketing

No. 3,230 – TaxGuard

No. 3,635 – Rezora

No. 3,785 – MD Scripts

No. 3,908 – Gorilla Logic

No. 4,292 – Parallel Path

No. 4,303 – Creative Alignments

No. 4,825 – SnapEngage

No. 4,625 – MinuteKey

Broomfield

No. 818 – Xero Shoes

No. 1,362 – Conga

No. 2,711 – Datavail

No. 3,352 – Sustainable Supply

No. 3,505 – Blue Sky Remodeling

No. 4,334 – Altvia Solutions

Fort Collins

No. 1,573 – Madwire

No. 3,728 – Fort Collins Heating and Air Conditioning

No. 3,876 – Cheba Hut Toasted Subs

Lafayette

No. 1,840 – Pediatric Therapy

No. 3,178 – Developintelligence

No. 4,993 – TouchSource

Longmont

No. 483 – CanSource

No. 3,327 – Stickergiant.com

No. 4,811 – Alliant National Title Insurance Co.

Louisville

No. 4,051 – Office Evolution

Loveland

No. 288 – Bridgewater Homes

No. 909 – eduPresent

No. 1,717 – CorKat Data Solutions

No. 2,547 – Brinkman