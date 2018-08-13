Organizations pair up to teach tech skills

BOULDER — High school and middle school students in the Boulder area will compete today and Tuesday to build the best computer apps.

Tata Consultancy Services, a global information technology services company, is hosting a program it calls goIT, which it describes as an app design camp where student participants design apps for mobile devices.

The goIT workshop is intended to help students engage in computational thinking and develop STEM skills. To date, goIT has reached more than 17,000 students in 59 cities across North America, the company said in a press release.

TCS is partnering with Kids2Glow, a Superior-based community organization specializing in providing STEM education outside of the classroom.

The event runs today and Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave.