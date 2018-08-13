CSU governors give green light to complete Hughes deal

FORT COLLINS — The Board of Governors of Colorado State University has given CSU president Tony Frank authorization to negotiate a final deal with one of two finalist developers with an interest in the Hughes Stadium property.

CSU closed Hughes Stadium, home of the CSU Rams football team since 1968, when the football season ended in 2016. The new on-campus stadium, now called Canvas Stadium, opened in August 2017.

The university no longer needs the 161-acre property located on the far west side of Fort Collins at 2011 S. Overland Trail. It has planned to have it redeveloped and to that end demolished the old Hughes Stadium. It invited developers to propose plans for the site, which were required to meet one or more community needs. Low-income housing was one of those stated needs.

The Board of Governors met late last week and after an executive session approved a resolution that gave Frank authority to complete a deal with one of two finalists. The winning developer will have master-developer status. The deal will be complete when the property is sold.