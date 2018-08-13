Brewery, greenhouse adds distillery to operation

WINDSOR — First a greenhouse, then a brewery and now a distillery. The business at 6461 Colorado Highway 392 will operate all three starting Labor Day weekend.

The Greeley Tribune reported that The Heart Distillery will open that weekend and offer vodka, absinthe, gin, rum, bourbon and rye whiskey. High Hops Brewery and the Windsor Gardener also occupy that site.

The new operation grew out of a desire to serve customers who don’t drink beer and also a way to diversify operations as the craft brewing industry reaches maturity in the region.