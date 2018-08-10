New chairman for Array BioPharma

BOULDER — Array BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRY) has a new chairman of its board of directors.

Carrie S. Cox has been named chairman. Kyle Lefkoff, general partner of Boulder Ventures Ltd., has stepped down as chairman and will continue to serve as a director.

Cox has a long history in the biopharmaceutical industry, serving as executive vice president and president of Schering-Plough’s Global Pharmaceutical Business. Prior to that, she was executive vice president and president of Pharmacia’s Global Prescription Business, senior vice president of Pharmacia & Upjohn’s Global Prescription Business, and as vice president of Women’s Healthcare at Wyeth-Ayerst.