IV therapy center to open in Longmont

LONGMONT — Scott Kaier and Noel Love plan to open an IV therapy center in Longmont later this month.

Kaier and Love will have a grand opening for Fluid IV Lounge at 610 Terry St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18.

IV therapy is a growing trend nationwide that provides customers with an intravenously delivered dose of vitamins and minerals, intended to enhance performance and for faster recovery from workouts. It also is intended to improve sleep and moods, and boost the immune system.

Depending on the desired outcome, IV therapy will deliver a variety of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants.

Kaier and Love own and operate the Terry Street Collective, which sells memberships to clients to provide them with access to health and wellness practitioners who are part of the collective.

A year ago, Denver-based Onus iV Hydration opened a vitamin-cocktail bar in downtown Boulder where people receive vitamin cocktails intravenously.