FATE Brewing Co. names new brewmaster

BOULDER — FATE Brewing Co. has brought on Denise Jones to serve as director of brewing and distilling operations.

Jones is a brewmaster with 25 years of experience and currently serves as master distiller and brewmaster for Weyermann Specialty Malts in Bamberg, Germany.

Prior to Weyermann, Jones worked with Moylan’s Brewing and Distilling Co., Third Street Aleworks and Great Basin Brewing Co. She has spent the past three years in Germany.

“I’m very excited and eager to join the Fate Brewing Co. team as the company heads toward new horizons,” Jones said in a prepared statement. “I have great expectations as we move into the future of craft beverages.”

Jones will move to Colorado in December to assume the role.



