Boulder pharmaceutical company names new CEO

BOULDER — i2 Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on personalized cancer treatment, has named David Stover, as CEO.

Stover brings to i2 more than 25 years of experience in both small-molecule and biologics drug discovery and development.

“Dave is an accomplished pharmaceutical researcher and scientist with considerable experience in the development of novel antibody-based therapeutics,” Bruce Eaton, i2’s chairman of the board, said in a prepared statement. “We are extremely pleased to have Dave at the helm of the company as we enter a strategic growth-phase driving our new business opportunities in antibody therapeutics.”

Stover said he was excited for the new opportunity. “Our goal at i2 is to leverage the breadth of i2’s cutting edge discovery technologies to develop new novel-antibody based therapeutics.”

Prior to joining i2 Pharma, Stover most recently headed Agensys Inc., an Astellas Pharma affiliate focused on antibody and antibody drug conjugate development, where he led a team of 240 employees in the research, clinical manufacturing and development of five investigational new drugs and four clinical proof of concepts during a five-year period. He also founded the Oncology Biologics department at Novartis, where he served as its director, developing three clinical product candidates.