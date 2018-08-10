Apothecary Products acquires Boulder’s Soft Style

BOULDER — Minneapolis-based Apothecary Products LLC has acquired Boulder’s Soft Style LLC, developer of the bamboobies brand of breastfeeding support products.

Soft Styles will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Apothecary Products, the company said in a press release.

“We are very excited to bring these two complementary companies together,” Apothecary Products CEO Nathan Hanson said in a prepared statement. “This strategic acquisition enhances APL’s go forward branded plans to help moms with young families take care of themselves. This acquisition joins the talent and capabilities of both organizations which significantly improves our ability to best serve our customers and consumers with innovative branded solutions.”

Kerry Gilmartin, SOFT Style’s founder and CEO, said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Apothecary as we enter our next phase of growth. The bamboobies brand will leverage their consumer products expertise and their financial and operational strength to scale more swiftly and gracefully. The bamboobies brand promise of supporting new mothers, babies and their world will be continued as innovation grounded in high quality and eco-friendly design are shared values.”

Soft Style was founded in 2010 and won the Naturally Boulder Pitch Slam in 2011