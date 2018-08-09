Zayo completes fiber route between Dallas, Los Angeles

BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) has completed a long-haul dark-fiber route between Dallas and Los Angeles, enabling diverse connectivity between major West Coast data center markets to Dallas, one of the largest data center and interconnection markets in the United States.

Zayo began development of the 2,000-mile route in 2015, which included upgrades and new construction. Since construction began, Zayo has secured multiple additional dark-fiber and wavelengths anchor tenants on the route, supporting return on investment for the strategic project.

Zayo will offer its full range of high-performance connectivity solutions across the route, enabling 100G wavelengths service later this month. The new wavelengths route will enable unique options between Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Tucson, El Paso, Fort Worth and Dallas.

“Zayo is committed to success-based investments in our network, and this expansion will help meet the high-bandwidth demands across many industries,” Jack Waters, chief technology officer and president of Fiber Solutions at Zayo, said in a prepared statement. “We continue to collaborate with key customers and construct critical strategic routes to ensure the availability of high-performance fiber and infrastructure.”