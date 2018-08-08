MiRagen Q2 loss, number of shares grow year over year

BOULDER — MiRagen Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEN) reported a second-quarter net loss of 29 cents per share, an improvement over the same period the year prior, when the company lost 34 cents per share.

However, the improvement is likely due to the company adding shares over the year: from just more than 21 million during the second quarter of 2017 to slightly more than 30 million during the second quarter of 2018.

Net loss grew year-over-year, from $7.3 million during Q2 2017 to a loss of $8.7 million during the same period in 2018.

Revenue grew year-over-year, from $718,000 during the second quarter of 2017 to $2.2 million during the same period of 2018.

MiRagen, a biopharmaceutical company focused on RNA-targeted therapies, recently announced a partnership with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to fund its drug cobomarsen.

Earlier this summer, miRagen received encouraging observations from its clinical trial of cobomarsen and plans to initiate a second phase of its clinical trial later this year. The company is also entering a phase 2 clinical trial for its drug MRG-201 and a second Phase 1 clinical trial of MRG-110.