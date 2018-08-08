Egg Strategy appoints new president, adds offices

BOULDER — Egg Strategy Inc. — a Boulder-based strategy firm focusing on consumer packaged goods, health and lifestyle — has a president and new office space.

Matthew Singer, who joined the company in 2010, has been promoted to president.

“Matthew is a gift to our business and the quintessential strategic leader for this next chapter of Egg’s growth,” co-founder and CEO Christopher Wilshire said in a prepared statement. “With his unique blend of visionary thinking and pragmatic execution, he’s already accelerating our momentum in the marketplace. He knows what makes our company and culture unique – and he’s committed to growing our business through the values that give us strength and purpose.”

Singer’s plan is to elevate Egg’s insight, brand strategy and innovation by guiding talent acquisition and project team momentum.

“In an environment where clients are increasingly stretched to do more with less, I look forward to working with leaders in the business to bring more focus to initiatives so that energy can be mobilized toward clear, compelling and actionable goals,” Singer said in a prepared statement.

The company is also opening two new office spaces in New York and Chicago. The Chicago office is Egg’s largest to date. The office is located at The National, 125 S. Clark St.

After opening a New York outpost a year ago, Egg has expanded into a larger space in Union Square at 54 W. 21st St.

Egg also has a Boulder office at 909 Walnut St.