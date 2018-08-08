Aloft in Broomfield changes hands for $19.3M

BROOMFIELD — An investment group based in Maryland has acquired the five-story Aloft Hotel in Broomfield for $19.3 million.

The Real Hospitality Group, using the entity AHP Real 3 Denver SPV LLC, acquired the 139-unit, 5,658-square-foot boutique hotel at 8300 Arista Place from Gentry Mills Capital, a real estate investment firm based in Irving, Texas.

The hotel is located within the Arista development that is at the corner of U.S. Highway 36 and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Gentry Mills had acquired the hotel in 2014 from Broomfield Hotel Owners JV LLC for $13.5 million, according to public records. Broomfield Hotel Owners had acquired the hotel in 2011 for $10.5 million.

The hotel, opened in 2009. Tim Weins, the mastermind behind Arista, and Englewood-based Stonebridge Cos. partnered to build the hotel.