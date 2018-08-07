Public meeting set to discuss new wind farm

FORT COLLINS — Residents and stakeholders in Northern Colorado can learn more about a proposed wind project and its supporting transmission line by attending a public open house in Fort Collins.

Roundhouse Renewable Energy is a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources LLC, the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from wind and sun, which will develop, own and operate the project. Project developers, together with the city of Fort Collins, will host the open house Wednesday, Aug. 15, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Northside Aztlan Community Center, 112 E. Willow St., Fort Collins, in Eagle Room 3. People will learn about the proposed 150-megawatt wind farm and the proposed transmission routes to deliver the wind farm’s energy to Platte River Power Authority’s community owners — Fort Collins, Estes Park, Longmont and Loveland. Participants will have the opportunity to provide written comments on the proposed transmission routes, which will be delivered to area regulators who are responsible for permitting the project.

The proposed Roundhouse Renewable Energy Project consists of 75 wind turbines that would be built in Wyoming per Wyoming’s permitting process. The Larimer County/Fort Collins component of this project is the proposed transmission line that would carry the wind farm’s output approximately 12 miles through northern Larimer County, and possibly Weld County, and connect to Platte River’s Rawhide Energy Station’s transmission interconnection.

Completion of the Roundhouse Renewable Energy transmission line project will aid Platte River in meeting its renewable-energy goals.